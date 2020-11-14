Ayushmann Khurrana to team up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time for a romantic comedy? Here's what we know

As per the latest report, Ayushmann Khurrana, who is in Chandigarh for the shoot of his next, may be in talks for a rom-com with Sara Ali Khan. As per a national daily, the film may be bank-rolled by producer, Dinesh Vijan.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana is the one who has managed to do comedy films with a special and distinct message for audiences. However, now, it looks like the star is heading from social comedies to romantic comedies and this time, he may be paired up against the current youth icon, Sara Ali Khan. While Ayushmann is already busy shooting for his next, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, in his hometown, a recent report by national daily claims, he may be in talks for a romantic comedy that will star Sara with him.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Ayushmann is currently shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's film in Chandigarh after which, he will move on to Anubhav Sinha's film. On the other hand, Sara is busy with Coolie No 1 promotions and then will resume Atrangi Re shoot. Amid this, the report claimed that post Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anubhav's film, Ayushmann may direct his attention to this rom-com. Apparently, as per the report, the film is in the last leg of discussions.

As per a source that quoted to Mid-Day, "Considering it has Ayushmann leading from the front, the film — though belonging to the rom-com genre — may well drive an important message home. Sara has finished her promotions for Coolie No 1 and is expected to kick off the shoot of Atrangi Re soon. On the other hand, Ayushmann will follow up Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Anubhav Sinha’s next before training his sights on this movie. The project is in the last leg of the discussion." The source also claimed that if the project pans out, it may start rolling in early 2021 and may be backed by producer Dinesh Vijan.

While nothing has been confirmed from the actors yet, if this turns out to be true, audiences may get to witness a new pairing on screen of Ayushmann and Sara. Meanwhile, Sara already has Atrangi Re with and Dhanush and she will soon resume shooting for the remaining bits. On the other hand, Ayushmann is shooting with Vaani for Abhishek's film in Chandigarh.

