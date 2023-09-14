Ayushmann Khurrana thanks fans for 'giving him best birthday gift' by making Dream Girl 2 a 'big success'

A former Roadie, Ayushmann Khurrana rose to fame in the industry with the 2012 entertainer, Vicky Donor. Thereon, he charted a slew of unconventional roles, from Badhaai Ho to Article 15 with an Andhadhun in between for good measure. Safe to say, Ayushmann aces genres effortlessly. The actor turns 39 today. He feels this year’s birthday is “very special” owing to the grand success of his latest release Dream Girl 2.

Ayushmann celebrates his ‘special’ 39th birthday after Dream Girl 2’s success

As Dream Girl 2 received immense love from the audience, the Andhadhun actor said that his 39th birthday is very special and how the audiences have accepted him with open arms since his debut in 2012. “This is a very special birthday for me because Dream Girl 2 is a hit! The people of my country have always supported me ever since my debut and this year I have to thank them for giving me one of the best birthday gifts ever by making my film a big success! I can’t thank them enough because I wanted to deliver a film that makes people happy,” mentioned the actor. Stating that as an entertainer, he feels “fulfilled” on seeing people smile in theaters.

Ayushmann Khurrana on acing the comedy genre

From Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to Bareilly Ki Barfi and Vicky Donor, it did not take much time for the actor to excel in the comedy genre. Stating that comedy is a tough genre to flourish in, he said that he is glad that Dream Girl 2 franchise has been received well by the audience. “Comedy is a very tough genre for any artiste. I’m just glad that people have accepted me in this genre with the Dream Girl franchise. I hope to do more in the near future and make people laugh their hearts out,” said the actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently soaking up the love and praises for his latest release Dream Girl 2 which also starred Ananya Panday. Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, the movie also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Manjot Singh.

