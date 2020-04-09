Ayushmann Khurrana thanks Mumbai Police in a special way for keeping the citizens safe; View Post

The actor who featured in Dum Laga Ke Haisha wrote a tweet in Marathi saying he no words to describe how grateful he is to Mumbai Police for keeping the city safe.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Twitter account to thank the Mumbai Police in a special way. The actor who featured in Dum Laga Ke Haisha wrote a tweet in Marathi saying he no words to describe how grateful he is to Mumbai Police for keeping the city safe. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor wrote, "Tumhala dhanyavad denyasathi mi nishabd jhalo the, parantu mi aaj tumhala hrudayapasun dhanyavad det aahe. Jai Hind." The actor who won a National Award for his performance in Andhadhun, will be seen in a film called Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The fans and film audiences have got a glimpse of the characters that Ayushmann Khurrana and the Silsila actor are playing in the film. The Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been winning the hearts of his fans and film audiences with impeccable performances in films like Vicky Donor, Article 15, Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho and Article 15. The Meri Pyaari Bindu actor will be seen in some interesting projects coming up in the future. The fans were delighted to see how Ayushmann Khurrana went the extra mile to thank Mumbai Police in Marathi for their relentless work during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Check out the tweet by Ayushmann Khurrana:

Tumhala dhanyavad denyasathi mi nishabd jhalo ahe, parantu mi aaj tumhala hrudayapasun dhanyavad det aahe. Jai Hind! MumbaiPolice DGPMaharashtra #ThankYouMumbaiPolice #ThankYouMaharashtraPolice https://t.co/332AzvHgZQ — Ayushmann Khurrana (ayushmannk) April 9, 2020

The country has been under lockdown for 21 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued the lockdown in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the country. The actor has also been impressing the fans and his followers with his poems. The actor made sure that he keeps his fans updated with his activities during the lockdown.

