  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana is thrilled to have found a new family home

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is thrilled as the Khurranas have got a new family home.
1376 reads Mumbai
Ayushmann Khurrana is thrilled to have found a new family homeAyushmann Khurrana is thrilled to have found a new family home
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Khurrana family -- parents P. Khurrana and Poonam, Ayushmann and his wife Tahira, and Aparshakti and his wife Akriti -- have bought a family house in Panchkula, a satellite town of Chandigarh.

"The Khurranas got a family home! The entire family decided to buy this new home in which the entire Khurrana family can now stay together. We are looking forward to making new and beautiful memories in our new address," said Ayushmann.

A source from Chandigarh said the family was looking for a spacious home where the entire Khurrana family could stay together. "The two sons, Ayushmann and Aparshakti, are now married plus Ayushmann and Tahira have two kids now. So, it was only logical for the entire family to invest in getting something bigger. They have just bought this property and it will take some time before they can move into it," added the source.

The entire Khurrana family is in Chandigarh as both the brothers and their respective wives decided to visit the parents to spend quality time with them. This gave them the opportunity to also finish all legal formalities.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement