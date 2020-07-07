Ayushmann Khurrana is thrilled to have found a new family home

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is thrilled as the Khurranas have got a new family home.

The Khurrana family -- parents P. Khurrana and Poonam, Ayushmann and his wife Tahira, and Aparshakti and his wife Akriti -- have bought a family house in Panchkula, a satellite town of Chandigarh.

"The Khurranas got a family home! The entire family decided to buy this new home in which the entire Khurrana family can now stay together. We are looking forward to making new and beautiful memories in our new address," said Ayushmann.

A source from Chandigarh said the family was looking for a spacious home where the entire Khurrana family could stay together. "The two sons, Ayushmann and Aparshakti, are now married plus Ayushmann and Tahira have two kids now. So, it was only logical for the entire family to invest in getting something bigger. They have just bought this property and it will take some time before they can move into it," added the source.

The entire Khurrana family is in Chandigarh as both the brothers and their respective wives decided to visit the parents to spend quality time with them. This gave them the opportunity to also finish all legal formalities.

ALSO READ Ayushmann Khurrana talks about how his cycling time is adding a much needed balance to his life

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×