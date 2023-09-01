Ayushmann Khurrana to begin prepping for Sourav Ganguly biopic next month? Here's what we know

There's no doubt that biopics on famous personalities go a long way at the box office. Be it cricketer M.S. Dhoni's biopic M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story or athlete Milkha Singh's biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, all of them won the audiences' hearts and played big at the box office. Now, some time ago, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly announced his biopic, and since then, the fans have all been hyped up to know who will play the lead role in the film.

When will Ayushmann Khurrana begin training for Sourav Ganguly's biopic?

According to a report by Mid-Day, it is being said that Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana will be essaying the role of Dada aka Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. In fact, according to some new reports, the filming of this Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth directorial will start from December onwards.

Earlier, it was said that Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor was also in mind for the biopic but Khurrana finally bagged the role.

In order to fully delve into Dada's role, Ayushmann, who is known for playing every role he gets wholeheartedly, will undergo intense training from next month to play former Indian cricket team captain on the big screen.

One plus point with the Vicky Donor actor is that he himself is a left-handed batter just like Sourav Ganguly which will make the transformation process easier. But there are other aspects such as Ganguly's mannerisms, batting stance, etc. for which Ayushmann will need intense training.

It is being said that Dada is very much involved in the movie and in fact, he has already met the actor who will be playing his role on the big screen. However, it is still not confirmed whether the first schedule of the film will be shot in Mumbai or Ganguly's native city, Kolkata.

About Ayushmann Khurrana

As of now, Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the success of his recent release Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ananya Panday. In the film, he relives the role of Pooja which makes the audience appreciate his acting skills a lot. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also features Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

