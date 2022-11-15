Ayushmann Khurrana to join Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to break away from his staple genre of social comedy with some unique projects in his kitty. The National Award-winning actor is now set to try a hand at action films with the highly anticipated upcoming project, An Action Hero . In a recent chat with the media, Ayushmann Khurrana confirmed that he is trying to move out of his comfort zone with some 'genre breaker' films. Now, the talented actor has confirmed that he is joining producer Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe.

Earlier, Stree actor Rajkummar Rao had revealed that he will team up with Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan for more installments in Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe. Now, Ayushmann confirmed the development and stated that he is planning to join the next installment of the horror comedy universe, after Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya. "Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are trying to build a horror universe. It is very interesting and intriguing, and it is very new for the Indian audience. So, let’s see when it happens and we will have an official announcement soon," said the National award-winning actor while talking to PTI.

Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy franchise

The famous producer's horror comedy franchise was established with the 2018-released blockbuster outing Stree, which featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Post the massive success of Stree, the producer returned with the second installment in the franchise, Roohi, which marked his second collaboration with Rajkummar. The movie, which featured Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, however, emerged as an average grosser. Now, the makers are set to release the third installment Bhediya, which features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Stree, on the other hand, is set to get a sequel very soon.