Ayushmann Khurrana to join Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe
Ayushmann Khurrana is set to join Dinesh Vijan's highly popular horror comedy universe, very soon. In a recent media interaction, he opened up about the project.
Ayushmann Khurrana is set to break away from his staple genre of social comedy with some unique projects in his kitty. The National Award-winning actor is now set to try a hand at action films with the highly anticipated upcoming project, An Action Hero. In a recent chat with the media, Ayushmann Khurrana confirmed that he is trying to move out of his comfort zone with some 'genre breaker' films. Now, the talented actor has confirmed that he is joining producer Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Dinesh Vijan's horror film
Earlier, Stree actor Rajkummar Rao had revealed that he will team up with Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan for more installments in Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe. Now, Ayushmann confirmed the development and stated that he is planning to join the next installment of the horror comedy universe, after Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya. "Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are trying to build a horror universe. It is very interesting and intriguing, and it is very new for the Indian audience. So, let’s see when it happens and we will have an official announcement soon," said the National award-winning actor while talking to PTI.
Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy franchise
The famous producer's horror comedy franchise was established with the 2018-released blockbuster outing Stree, which featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Post the massive success of Stree, the producer returned with the second installment in the franchise, Roohi, which marked his second collaboration with Rajkummar. The movie, which featured Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, however, emerged as an average grosser. Now, the makers are set to release the third installment Bhediya, which features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Stree, on the other hand, is set to get a sequel very soon.
Ayushmann to play a vampire?
Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Ayushmann Khurrana is in talks with Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik for a new installment in the horror comedy franchise, which is based on the concept of vampires. However, both the makers and actor have not reacted to any of these speculations so far. The much-awaited project is expected to have an official announcement, soon after the release of Bhediya.
