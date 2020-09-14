Ayushmann Khurrana to train for Abhishek Kapoor’s film on his birthday: Running against time for desired look

Ayushmann Khurrana has turned a year older today and even on his birthday, the actor won’t be taking a break from training for Abhishek Kapoor’s film. Ayushmann revealed that he will be working hard to achieve the look for his next.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has dashed into his 36th year with a bang and is celebrating his birthday with family in Chandigarh. Amid the celebrations, the actor has not forgotten to train for his next with Abhishek Kapoor where he plays a cross-functional athlete. The film’s announcement was made a few weeks ago and the leading lady who will be seen with Ayushmann is Vaani Kapoor. To train like an athlete, Ayushmann is not leaving any stone unturned and is also planning to work out on his special day.

In a chat, the actor revealed that he is on a race against time to get the desired look for his character for the film as the shoot may kick off any time now. Ayushmann mentioned that he has planned to look in a certain way and for it, he may have to work very hard. He said, “I’m currently neck deep in preparations for my next, the progressive love story directed by Abhishek Kapoor. I’m running against time to achieve the desired physique for this film and I know for a fact that I can’t take a single day off from working out. So, even on my birthday, I’m going to train really hard.”

Further, talking about how important the transformation is for him, Ayushmann revealed that he has set certain expectations from himself and his look for Abhishek’s film and hence, he wants to get there before the shoot kicks off. Talking about Mondays, he said that his birthday this year is on the day that he dreads the most. He said, “I usually shudder on Mondays and just look for excuses because I have to do legs. It’s painful but as they say no pain, no gain. This year, my birthday falls on a Monday! So, I’m hoping I will be able to walk after my session and be in the right condition to celebrate my birthday.”

Finally, talking about the celebrations for his 36th birthday, Ayushmann revealed that this year, he is happy that he is with his family in Chandigarh. He mentioned that he doesn’t remember the last time he was at home on his special day and hence is thankful for it. To wish him, Tahira Kashyap had shared the sweetest photo of him with cake smashed on his face. The adorable photo of the couple went viral on social media. Meanwhile, Abhishek’s film may kick off soon and it is a romantic story of an athlete with a girl. The film is expected to release next year.

