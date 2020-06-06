Ayushmann Khurrana turns Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in fan art: Always thought of playing negative role like him

Last year, Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker left everyone across the world in awe. Now, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a fan art on social media and expressed his wish of playing a negative character like him.

A film by Todd Phillips that came out last year and left the world stunned was Joker. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, the film was one of the best flicks of 2019 and many loved the actor’s commitment to playing such a negative role. In Bollywood too, Joaquin Phoenix’s performance was loved and now it looks like Ayushmann Khurrana too wants to be like the Joker in a film. Yes, Ayushmann shared an incredible fan art where instead of Joaquin Phoenix we get to see the Bala star as the Joker.

Taking to social media, Ayushmann thanked his fan and artist Swapnil Parmar and shared his artwork. In the photo, we can see Ayushmann as the Joker and it is surely something that left his fans in complete awe. Sharing the photo, Ayushmann revealed that he wished to play a negative character like him on screen. He called Joker ‘Sinister, menacing, evil, cold, conniving yet brilliant, genius,’ and mentioned that he has always had a wish of playing something like this.

Also Read|Tahira Kashyap dons Ayushmann Khurrana's jacket in her own stylish way; Says 'We believe in gender fluidity'

Ayushmann wrote, “"Do I look like a guy with a plan? ... I’m an agent of chaos!" says Joker. Sinister, menacing, evil, cold, conniving yet brilliant, genius - I have always thought of playing a negative character like him. Thank you #SwapnilPawar for reading my mind and this incredible artwork!”

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana as Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in a fan art:

To note, a while back, Ayushmann also expressed his wish to play a character like Money Heist’s Professor. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, the actor is spending time at home with his family and often drops photos on social media as a treat for his fans. Not just this, he is gearing up for the digital release of his film, Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and will premiere on Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×