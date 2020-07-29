Ayushmann Khurrana to undergo massive transformation as he steps into an athlete's shoes for Abhishek Kapoor

As per reports, Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing the role of a cross-functional athlete and for the same, he will have to undergo a massive physical transformation.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Abhishek Kapoor will soon be coming together for the first time for a yet-to-be-titled romantic drama. And while we are used to seeing Ayushmann in varied roles, each better than the other, the actor will be stepping into the shoes of an athlete for the first time. As per reports, Ayushmann will be playing the role of a cross-functional athlete. And for the same, Ayushamann will have to undergo a massive physical transformation to get into the skin of the character.

According to Bombay Times, the film, which is a progressive love story, is slated to go on floors in October and will be shot in North India. Abhishek Kapoor, who last directed late Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath, will present Khurrana in a never-seen-before avatar in the romantic drama. "Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us,” Kapoor said in a statement.

Ayushmann was equally excited for the same and said, "Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today. The film has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer. It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch your hearts."

The actor added that his physical transformation will be intense. “I have never attempted a look like this on screen before and I’m already looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating, but I feel that the pain will be worth it," Ayushmann told BT.

