  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana to undergo massive transformation as he steps into an athlete's shoes for Abhishek Kapoor

As per reports, Ayushmann Khurrana will be playing the role of a cross-functional athlete and for the same, he will have to undergo a massive physical transformation.
22650 reads Mumbai
News,Ayushmann Khurrana,abhishek kapoorAyushmann Khurrana to undergo massive transformation as he steps into an athlete's shoes for Abhishek Kapoor
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ayushmann Khurrana and Abhishek Kapoor will soon be coming together for the first time for a yet-to-be-titled romantic drama. And while we are used to seeing Ayushmann in varied roles, each better than the other, the actor will be stepping into the shoes of an athlete for the first time. As per reports, Ayushmann will be playing the role of a cross-functional athlete. And for the same, Ayushamann will have to undergo a massive physical transformation to get into the skin of the character. 

According to Bombay Times, the film, which is a progressive love story, is slated to go on floors in October and will be shot in North India. Abhishek Kapoor, who last directed late Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath, will present Khurrana in a never-seen-before avatar in the romantic drama. "Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us,” Kapoor said in a statement.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My karmic cycle Always takes me back to my city.

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana mourns Andhadhun stunt director Parvez Khan’s demise: His death is a big loss to industry

Ayushmann was equally excited for the same and said, "Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today. The film has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer. It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch your hearts." 

The actor added that his physical transformation will be intense. “I have never attempted a look like this on screen before and I’m already looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating, but I feel that the pain will be worth it," Ayushmann told BT. 

Credits :Bombay Times

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement