Ayushmann Khurrana urges people to spread awareness for senior citizens in medical need

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is raising awareness about senior citizens in medical need amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He says he is honoured to be a part of this cause.

Ayushmann has been roped in by National Commission for Women (NCW), Ministry of Women and Child Development, to bring awareness to this initiative.

"In this unprecedented situation affecting our country and humanity, National Commission for Women (NCW), Ministry of Women and Child Development, has established a special #HappytoHelp task force for helping the senior citizens in need of medical attention, facing issues in procurement of essential items/medicine supplies due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown," Ayushmann said.

The #HappyToHelp Task-Force is a great initiative by @NCWIndia to help senior citizens facing issues in procurement of essential items/medicine supplies due to the lockdown. You can write to them at - helpatncw@gmail.com in case you know anyone who needs help! — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 16, 2020

He urged everyone to help those in need.

"It is my honour to support this cause and do my best to raise as much awareness for those who need our urgent attention and help. I urge all the citizens of our country to take note and support this initiative because this would provide a groundswell of momentum to the cause," he said.

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana shares BTS photo and a dialogue from Meri Pyaari Bindu as he compares life with a reel tape

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×