Ayushmann Khurrana urges people to spread awareness for senior citizens in medical need
Ayushmann has been roped in by National Commission for Women (NCW), Ministry of Women and Child Development, to bring awareness to this initiative.
"In this unprecedented situation affecting our country and humanity, National Commission for Women (NCW), Ministry of Women and Child Development, has established a special #HappytoHelp task force for helping the senior citizens in need of medical attention, facing issues in procurement of essential items/medicine supplies due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown," Ayushmann said.
The #HappyToHelp Task-Force is a great initiative by @NCWIndia to help senior citizens facing issues in procurement of essential items/medicine supplies due to the lockdown. You can write to them at - helpatncw@gmail.com in case you know anyone who needs help!
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 16, 2020
He urged everyone to help those in need.
"It is my honour to support this cause and do my best to raise as much awareness for those who need our urgent attention and help. I urge all the citizens of our country to take note and support this initiative because this would provide a groundswell of momentum to the cause," he said.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Everyone is Vela in this lockdown.. Okay?
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Seems quite vela
Anonymous 16 hours ago
He is always lecturing...some sort of idealistic portrayal...even his movies are always about some messages...guy needs to chill out a bit