Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor join Abhishek Kapoor & Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui crew for wrap up party; PICS

Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana had been shooting in Chandigarh for Abhishek Kapoor's film. The shoot of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is now complete and the crew partied together in the city to mark the occasion.

It has been a few months since Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor kicked off their film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui together in the city beautiful and now, after working hard amid the pandemic, they have finally wrapped it up. Yes, the duo has finally wrapped up the shoot of Abhishek Kapoor's directorial and to celebrate the occasion, the cast and crew got together in the city and partied. Vaani and Ayushmann had been shooting in Chandigarh over the past few months and now, the shoot is over.

As they wrapped up the shoot, Ayushmann and Vaani joined Abhishek Kapoor, Pragya Kapoor and other cast and crew of the film to party. Vaani took to social media to share the photos. In the photos, we can see Vaani, Ayushmann striking a cool pose with Abhishek and Pragya. In one of the photos, the entire crew and cast are seen cutting the cake together as they wrapped up Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui amid the pandemic. Everyone seemed elated about coming off a successful shoot.

Sharing the photos, Vaani wrote, "And it's a wrap to this beautiful story that nurtured us as we nurtured it will miss this A team !@gattukapoor @ayushmannk @pragyakapoor_ #BhushanKumar @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @gitspictures #chandigarhkareaashiqui #youhavemyheart."

Take a look at Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann's photos:

Meanwhile, the film is touted to be a progressive love story and for the same, Ayushmann had to undergo a massive physical transformation as he would be seen in the role of an athlete. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, it is produced by Pragya Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release in 2021. Besides this, Vaani also has Bell Bottom with . On the other hand, Ayushmann announced Doctor G with Junglee Pictures.

Credits :Vaani Kapoor Instagram

