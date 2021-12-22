Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor & others dazzle at the red carpet premiere of Ranveer Singh's 83; PICS

It is a starry night today as the red carpet is set for the premiere of Ranveer Singh starrer 83. The film that almost everyone is quite excited to watch, is just a few days away from its release. The excitement is in everybody’s minds and it was evident on the red carpet that was attended by many big names from B-Town. From Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana to Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, several celebrities attended the event.

Ayushmann Khurrana came with his wife Tahira Kashyap to the red carpet. Both of them were twinning in black. Ayushmann wore a black shimmery jacket over a shiny tee that he paired with black pants. His wife Tahira stunned in a black saree. Nora Fatehi looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a black short dress that had a slit from the waist. Swara Bhasker wore a pink maxi dress and looked cute. Huma Qureshi stole the show in a black shimmery short dress. Ayan Mukerji looked dapper in a black suit while Vaani Kapoor too stunned in a black and white polka dot attire.

83 is based on the iconic historic win of India winning the world cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama is all set to hit the theatres on December 24 of this month.

Meanwhile, talking about Ranveer Singh’s work front, he recently wrapped up shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s Delhi schedule. Apart from this, Ranveer will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the third time for Cirkus alongside Jaqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

