Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor's love story titled 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' goes on floors; See PHOTOS

After a few months of wait, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor have flagged of their progressive romantic film with Abhishek Kapoor. Ayushmann announced the title, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with photos with Vaani and Abhishek.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor had announced that they will be starring in a film helmed by Abhishek Kapoor a few months back and since then, fans were waiting with bated breath to know the title of the film. Today, Ayushmann took to social media to flag off the film's shoot and even announced the film's title. Ayushmann and Vaani's 'progressive love story' is 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.' The film will be shot in Chandigarh and recently, Vaani joined Ayushmann and Abhishek in the city beautiful for the same.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor." Along with it, he shared a photo in which we could see his co-star Vaani clad in a casual light purple shirt with shorts while Ayushmann was seen flaunting his new beefed-up avatar with a beard and moustache. His physical transformation could be seen in the same. Director Abhishek Kapoor could be seen posing with his actors in the frame.

When the film was announced, Vaani and Ayushmann had expressed elation on sharing the screen for the first time. For the film, Ayushmann was required to undergo a physical transformation as he would be seen in the role of a cross-functional athlete. Earlier, Abhishek had said, "I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe their combo will be electrifying."

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's photo:

Today, as the actor announced the film, he gave fans a glimpse of his new look and left everyone amazed. Vaani too was seen in a gorgeous avatar as she posed with her co-star. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and is produced by Pragya Kapoor along with Bhushan Kumar. The film has gone floors today in Chandigarh and is expected to release next year.

Also Read|Vaani Kapoor drops BTS PIC as she begins her next film with Ayushmann Khurrana with 'heart full of gratitude'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Share your comment ×