Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do film on cricket, says its part of his 'bucket list'

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood who has been able to carve a niche for himself. He mostly does films that talk about certain societal issues. Apart from that, the Andhadhun actor is also a big fan of cricket. Recently, he spoke about his love for sports and revealed that he wants to do a film on cricket.

Recently in a statement, Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about cricket which he loves a lot. His interest and admiration for that sport was on full display during the recent World Cup. Ayushmann has now said that he wants to do a film on cricket and it's on his bucket list. He said, “Doing a film on cricket is a part of my bucket-list and I hope it gets fulfilled soon! I think my cricket skills will come real handy whenever such a film happens.”

This news comes amid the rumors of him doing a biopic on former cricket Saurav Ganguly.

Ayushmann Khurrana has played Under-19 district level cricket

Earlier, the Dream Girl actor revealed that he has played under-19 cricket on a district level. “I’m not just a big fan of cricket, as not many know this, but I actually played under-19 district level cricket!”, he said. The actor was glued to every match and expressed his feelings for India's matches during the recent world cup.

After India lost to Australia in the final's, Ayushmann took to social media to back the team. He was in Ahmedabad to watch the match live. The actor wrote, "Just a bad day at the office @indiancricketteam 🇮🇳 You guys will always be remembered as the toughest side of #WorldCup2023 Thank you for the adrenaline! Well played! 🇮🇳"

Workwise, Ayushmann was recently seen in the comedy film Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday. The film was a sequel to 2019's Dream Girl and turned out to be a commercial success.

