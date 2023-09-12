Ayushmann Khurrana wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan director Atlee; wishes to do South films

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has won over the audiences right from his debut in the industry with the 2023 hit Vicky Donor. He has continued to grow and evolve on-screen with movies like Article 15 and Andhadhun. Lately, he has been soaring high with his latest release Dream Girl 2, which also starred Ananya Panday. In a media interaction, Ayushmann opened up about veering towards the South film industry and how “validations” have been pouring in from South.

Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to appearing in South movies

The Badhaai Ho actor has seen his movies soaring high as they were not only accepted well by the Hindi film audiences but also by the South industry as many of his movies have been remade in South languages. In an interview with News18, the actor revealed that he has received immense “validation from down south”. When asked if he has received any offers to be a part of South movies, he said, “There have been conversations but it should also excite me at the same time at the script level. If there’s something exciting and people are heavily invested into it, then I’ll go for it for sure.”

He further shared his desire of working with Fahadh Faasil and South director Atlee, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Jawan. “I would love to collaborate with Atlee or Fahadh Faasil. I know they’re poles apart (in terms of their sensibilities). But my filmography is also the same…Dream Girl and Andhadhun belong to two ends of the spectrum,” said the actor. While sharing his love for the Malayalam film industry, Ayushmann said that he loves it for its simplicity and the way they portray reality in their movies.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s take on corporate bookings

In an interview with Pinkvilla earlier, the Dream Girl 2 actor spoke about utilising corporate bookings to compete with Jawan and OMG 2. He said that while it took him time to understand the trade aspects of films, he wants to enjoy the innocence of an artist. “During my initial years, I had no idea about opening, the first weekend, the weekday, sustainability or whatever.. nothing. I was far away from trade,” he said. He added that a pure way to approach a film is to stay connected to the script and character.

Ayushmann on the work front

After appearing in Doctor G, Ayushmann appeared in Dream Girl 2, and he is currently basking in the success of his latest hit. He recently also expressed his desire to play the role of legendary singer Kishore Kumar in his biopic in an interview with India Today.

