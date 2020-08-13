  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes the Supreme Court's Verdict on the amendment to the Hindu Succession Act 1956

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has hailed the Supreme Court verdict that gives daughters equal right to inherit property. He said it is a big and necessary step.
32991 reads Mumbai Updated: August 13, 2020 06:50 pm
Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes the Supreme Court's Verdict on the amendment to the Hindu Succession Act 1956Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes the Supreme Court's Verdict on the amendment to the Hindu Succession Act 1956

"The Supreme Court has held that daughters, like sons, have an equal birth right to inherit ancestral property, and the amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 will have retrospective effect. (It is) A big step, a necessary step and I welcome this verdict wholeheartedly," said Ayushmann.

The actor has carved his niche working in socially relevant films like "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", "Badhai Ho" and "Article 15".

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that daughters cannot be deprived of their right to equality, and will have a share in parental property in accordance with the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005, irrespective of whether the father is alive or not at the time of its enactment.

A bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and M. R. Shah, said: "The provisions contained in the substituted Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 confer status of coparcener on the daughter born before or after amendment in the same manner as son with same rights and liabilities."

Justice Mishra said: "A daughter is for a lifetime. Once a daughter, always a daughter."

Also Read:Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone; Terms Ayushmann Khurrana 'chaploos outsider'

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement