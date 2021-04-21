Ayushmann Khurrana wishes daughter on her birthday with throwback PIC; Calls her ‘Most diligent one in family’

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s daughter has turned a year older. The actor has shared a heartwarming post for her.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been busy shooting back to back. He has quite a good number of films lined up in his kitty. But today, he and his wife Tahira Kashyap are celebrating their daughter Varushka's birthday. The little girl has turned 7 years old today and is celebrating her second consecutive birthday in a lockdown. In Maharashtra, there is a Janta curfew announced for 15-days. However, both mother and father took to their respective social handles and wished their daughter all happiness in life.

Sharing a pic from their last international trip which they took in 2020, the Bala actor wrote, “Happy birthday little one. The most diligent one in the family. A voracious reader and a disciplined learner. How have you become like that? That too so early in life. You need to chill ok. Always be true to this pic. This was our last international trip. Jan 2020. Nassau. Bahamas.” In the picture, little Varushka is seen wearing a blue striped swimsuit. The little munchkin is looking very adorable.

Tahira Kashyap also shared her picture and wrote, “Given the circumstances I know seeing the world upside down makes more sense! Happy birthday little one, this is the second consecutive birthday in a lockdown, really wish the world becomes normal so that you can share the small pleasures of a broken tooth and a bruised knee with your friends! Love you with all my being.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married in 2008 and have two children together--a son and a daughter.

