Ayushmann Khurrana wishes his father could have watched Dream Girl 2; calls him his 'biggest supporter'

The highly anticipated comedy movie Dream Girl 2 finally went on floors on the 25th of August 2023. Ayushmann Khurrana is back in his role of Pooja for the sequel to the popular 2019 movie, Dream Girl, joined by Ananya Panday as the new lead actress. Ayushmann Khurrana has recorded his career’s biggest opening with the film. The film earned 40.71 crore net over the first three days of its release at the box office. Recently, Ayushmann opened up about missing his father during this special moment of his life and also wishes that he got to see the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes that his father got to see Dream Girl 2

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, when Ayushmann Khurrana was asked about the success story that he is creating with Dream Girl 2, the actor said, “I wish my father was here to experience this. Dream Girl was his favorite film. He was very proud of how I attempted something so different. I remember he was in splits while watching the film. He had predicted that the film will be a roaring success. I wish he could have watched Dream Girl 2 too.”

He added, “I know he would have loved it and I would have loved watching him laugh again with all his heart. His laughter was infectious and he was my biggest supporter. His unflinching faith in me has made me who I’m today.”

Advertisement

Ayushmann calls his father his “biggest cheer-leader”

Ayushmann also mentioned that his father was his “biggest cheerleader” and encouraged him to become the human being and actor he is today. He said, “I walked the path less traveled because he told me that I was the creator of my own destiny and that I should always do what my heart says. I know he is blessing me from above. His profound words will always resonate with me ‘beta public ki navz samjho’ (Son, try to understand the public’s feelings).”

About Dream Girl 2

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, and others. The film serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit movie Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. In this new installment, Ananya plays Pari, the love interest of Ayushmann Khurrana's character. Meanwhile, Ayushmann's role is of a man who pretends to be a woman to attract men and make money out of it.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana REACTS to delivering his career’s best opening with Dream Girl 2