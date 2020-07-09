Ayushmann Khurrana wishes his mom on her birthday by sharing an adorable PHOTO with her & Aparshakti Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has recently shared an unmissable picture with his brother Aparshakti and mom Poonam on Instagram while wishing the latter on her birthday. Check out his latest post.

It’s celebration time for the Khurrana brothers as their mom has turned a year older recently. Yes, that’s right. Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti are known to be very close to their family members, especially their parents which is evident from social media and other sources. While both of them are soaring high with success in terms of their career in the Bollywood film industry, they make sure to give ample amount of time to their beloved parents.

Ayushmann and Aparshakti’s mom Poonam Khurrana seems to have celebrated one of the best birthdays of her life as is evident from a picture that has now gone viral on social media. It has been shared by the Gulabo Sitabo actor on his Instagram handle in which he and his brother can be seen adorably giving a sweet peck on their mother’s forehead. The actor has penned a sweet and simple note for her that reads, “Happy birthday Ma.”

Check out his Instagram post below:

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the movie Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Amitabh Bachchan that was released some time back in an OTT platform. The actor has been highly praised for his performance in the Shoojit Sircar directorial. He plays the role of Baankey in the movie. Talking about his brother Aparshakti, he was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D featuring , , and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

