  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes his mom on her birthday by sharing an adorable PHOTO with her & Aparshakti Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has recently shared an unmissable picture with his brother Aparshakti and mom Poonam on Instagram while wishing the latter on her birthday. Check out his latest post.
2824 reads Mumbai
Ayushmann Khurrana wishes his mom on her birthday by sharing an adorable PHOTO with her & Aparshakti KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana wishes his mom on her birthday by sharing an adorable PHOTO with her & Aparshakti Khurrana
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It’s celebration time for the Khurrana brothers as their mom has turned a year older recently. Yes, that’s right. Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti are known to be very close to their family members, especially their parents which is evident from social media and other sources. While both of them are soaring high with success in terms of their career in the Bollywood film industry, they make sure to give ample amount of time to their beloved parents.

Ayushmann and Aparshakti’s mom Poonam Khurrana seems to have celebrated one of the best birthdays of her life as is evident from a picture that has now gone viral on social media. It has been shared by the Gulabo Sitabo actor on his Instagram handle in which he and his brother can be seen adorably giving a sweet peck on their mother’s forehead. The actor has penned a sweet and simple note for her that reads, “Happy birthday Ma.”

Check out his Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday Ma

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (ayushmannk) on

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the movie Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Amitabh Bachchan that was released some time back in an OTT platform. The actor has been highly praised for his performance in the Shoojit Sircar directorial. He plays the role of Baankey in the movie. Talking about his brother Aparshakti, he was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D featuring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement