Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Last Film Show team as the movie becomes India's official entry to Oscars

On Tuesday, the Film Federation of India announced that the Gujarati film Chhello Show, Last Film Show in English, has been selected as the country’s entry to the Oscars 2023 in the Best International Feature category. Directed by Pan Nalin, Chhello Show stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta. The film had its world premiere at the 20th Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021. Now, Chhello Show has been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars, and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the team.



Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has also reacted to the amazing news, and has sent his best wishes to the team of Chhello Show. Sharing the news on his Instagram story, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Wishing ‘Chhello Show’ all the very best as India’s entry for the Oscars.” The movie revolves around a nine-year-old Samay from Chalala village in Saurashtra, and is set against the backdrop of cinemas in India witnessing a massive transition from celluloid to digital.