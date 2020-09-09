Ayushmann Khurrana wishes a speedy recovery to his Badhaai Ho co star Surekha Sikri; Says 'Always with you'

Surekha Sikri has been in ICU ever since she suffered a brain stroke. According to media reports, she is also facing financial constraints at the moment.

Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri recently made the headlines after she suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday following which she was admitted in a hospital in Mumbai. The actress is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is critical but stable. Ever since the news broke, her massive fan following has been praying for her well being. Joining them, Surekha's Badhaai Ho co-star Ayushmann Khurrana who played the role of her grandson in the movie, has also sent best wishes to the veteran actress.

Ayushmann shared a still from Badhaai Ho wherein he was seen resting his head in Surekha's lap. In the caption, the Gulabo Sitabo actor extended his support to the senior actress and prayed for his speedy recovery. He wrote, "Wish you a speedy recovery ma'am. Always with you" followed by a heart emoticon. To note, Surekha has been facing a financial crisis and couldn't be admitted to a bigger hospital due to financial constraints. Talking about the same, her nurse stated, "I couldn't get her admitted to any other hospital because of high fees. We do not have that kind of money".

On the other hand, the Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma and Surekha's onscreen son in the movie Gajraj Rao has come to her aid in these difficult times and extending every possible help. "Both Amit Sharma, the Badhaai Ho director, and I are in touch with Surekha ji's secretary Vivek and yes, we are all there with her and we'll extend all help we can, to her," Gajraj had stated.

For the uninitiated, apart from Badhaai Ho, Surekha is known for her role in movies like Tamas, Mammo, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa, etc.

