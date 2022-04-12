Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek avoids box office clash with Jayeshbhai Jordaar; To now release on 27 May.

The theatre business has been finally revived with a string of films since February. To add to the already packed Friday release calendar, Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek has pushed its release date by a week. In order to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which releases on 13 May, the makers of Anek have worked out a strategy.

Anek and Jayeshbhai Jordaar were scheduled to clash at the box office. However, the producers of the films discussed a win-win strategy that will allow both films to make an impact. Aditya Chopra, YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha recently spoke and decided to avoid a clash.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said, "Producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha were very gracious and have shifted the release of Anek to the 27 May. With this move, both Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Anek will receive their fair share of the audience attention. As a token of gesture, the trailer of Anek will now be attached to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, making it the first non-YRF film trailer to be attached to a YRF film. Along with the release announcement, Ayushmann also shared Anek's new poster. Take a look:

Commenting on the development, Bhushan Kumar said, "I believe that the film industry is one big family and with that we should always be open to accommodating the best interests of the films we are churning out. Both are promising films and we are also excited to have the Anek trailer attached to Jayeshbhai Jordaar."