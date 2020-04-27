Ayushmann Khurrana's caricature with wife Tahira Kashyap screams is all things cute; Check it out

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Tahira Kashyap shares an adorable caricature with Ayushmann Khurrana leaving fans in awe of the couple.

Due to the lockdown, Ayushmann Khurrana has been using this quarantine period to spend some quality time with his family which the actor misses due to his hectic schedules. Ayushmann has also been updating fans with the titbit of his quarantine life on social media. From sharing his poetry to posting stunning pictures, the Andhadhun actor's social media game is on point. Recently, Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap grabbed headlines with the new TikTok Couple's Challenge that the two had taken up.

And now, Tahira has shared a cute caricature with Ayushmann on her Instagram story. In the cartoon image shared, Ayushmann is donning a beige coloured t-shirt with a matching jacket and brown pants while Tahira is wearing a purple coloured full sleeve top and a cute skirt. While the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor is wearing a sling bag across his shoulder with one hand in his pocket, Tahira who is holding a white purse is standing sideways while getting cozy with Ayushmann. The cartoon image is too cute to be missed and screams love.

(Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap take up the TikTok Couple's Challenge; Reveal who's the better half)

Ayushmann and Tahira's love story has been nothing less than a Bollywood romantic film. From foes to college sweethearts to a married couple, they shell out major goals for their fans! Despite going through a rough phase as Tahira was diagnosed with Cancer back in 2018, the couple fought it together and came out stronger.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's picture here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, 2020 began on a high note for Ayushmann as his last film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan got great reviews from fans and critics. Now, he will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×