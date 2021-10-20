Ayushmann Khurrana's dreamy escapade with Tahira Kashyap screams love; See Pic

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are doting parents to two adorable kids but the couple make sure to often steal some quality time together. On Wednesday morning, Ayushmann dropped a glimpse of the same as he posted a photo from his and Tahira's Maldivian holiday.

The photo was all about love and dreamy settings as the couple posed for a happy shot amid the clear blue waters. While Ayushmann was not in his holiday outfit, his wife Tahira certainly was. The author and director looked stunning in a bright pink printed co-ord set.

Tahira dished out some major vacation vibes with her breezy outfit which included a bikini top and a flirtatious skirt. Sharing the photo, Ayushmann captioned it, "Marlyn and me (white heart emoji) @tahirakashyap." We wonder if Ayushmann was referring to the American actress Marlyn Mason or the Marilyn Monroe moment that Tahira seemed to have.

Check out Ayushmann's post below:

Just a few days ago, Ayushmann's blockbuster film Badhaai Ho clocked three years. The actor took to social media to mark the special day. He also paid a tribute to his late co-star Surekha Sikri and wrote, "#3yearsOfBadhaaiHo Surekha ji you’re terribly missed."

Meanwhile, Tahira will also be venturing in films. She announced her first feature film as director titled Sharmaji Ki Beti. The women empowered film will see actresses Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal reveals who was behind his 'bruised & battered' look in Sardar Udham; See Pic