Ayushmann Khurrana's EPIC blast from past photo shows us how Tahira Kashyap had her priorities set from start

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are among the cute duos in Bollywood. Recently, Tahira shared a throwback photo from their dating days and left the internet in splits with her hilarious caption.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and author Tahira Kashyap make for a stylish duo whenever they head out in the city. Both Ayushmann and Tahira often give fans a glimpse of their bond of love via their cute yet quirky Instagram posts. From sharing dating days memories to dropping cute photos of celebrations together, the couple never fails to leave fans in awe of their bond. And now, Tahira seems to have dug out a priceless photo from the archives with Ayushmann that is going viral for all the right reasons.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira shared a throwback photo from her dating days with Ayushmann in which the two were seen sitting among friends and chatting with each other. Joking about holding the whole basket of chips, Tahira gave fans a glimpse into her sweet love story with Ayushmann. In the picture, the AndhaDhun actor looked quite different from now. The couple was seen chilling with each other and spending time together in the throwback photo.

Sharing the photo, Tahira joked that she always had her priorities right from the start of their relationship and she pointed at the chips she was holding. She wrote, "lways had my priorities set from the beginning with @ayushmannk chips ki tokri toh main hi rakhungi humesha... and this chutzpah extends to food in general too! Seen here are bachpan ke dost @rochakkohli @s_a_m_k28 and divya! This has to be the coolest one @sukriti_vk home!"

Take a look at Tahira and Ayushmann's epic throwback photo:

Meanwhile, the couple is currently spending time in Chandigarh with their kids. While Ayushmann was shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in the city, Tahira was spending time at home with kids. The film's wrap was recently announced when Ayushmann and Vaani shared wrap up party photos and rejoiced as they successfully completed the shoot amid the pandemic. Ayushmann also announced his film, Doctor G yesterday and left fans excited about it. On the other hand, Tahira's book, The 12 Commandments of Being Woman has received great reviews.

Credits :Tahira Kashyap Instagram

