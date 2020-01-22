Ayushmann Khurrana's fan pens a beautiful letter for him, Says 'Hrishikesh Mukherjee is smiling in his grave'

The fan has compared Ayushmann Khurrana with Hrishikesh Mukherjee writing that the legend would be smiling in his grave.

Ayushmann Khurrana has started 2020 on a great note. The actor who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the trailer of the movie which was released two days back. The movie, which revolves around the love story of a Queer couple, features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead has been grabbing the eyeballs not only for its storyline but also for the sensational kiss between the two.

In his latest post itself, Ayushmann thanked fans for showering love on the trailer. But a recent post of the actor that he shared on his Instagram story has been winning hearts on the internet. The Bala actor has shared a beautiful letter written by his fan to him. The fan has compared Ayushmann with Hrishikesh Mukherjee writing that the legend would be smiling in his grave. But what was more interesting was the introduction he gave about him to Ayushmann. He wrote, "From a dear friend of the passenger in seat 23C."

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's post here:

What do you think about the letter received by Ayushmann? Tell us in the comments below.

Talking about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, helmed and written by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Pankhuri Awasthy and Maanvi Gagroo in key roles. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to hit the theatres on February 21 this year and is being jointly bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma and Krishan Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar who was a part of the first installment Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will be seen playing a cameo in the second installment.

