Ayushmann Khurrana’s father and popular astrologer Pandit P Khurrana passes away

A piece of heart-breaking and shattering news is coming in from the Bollywood industry straight from Ayushmann Khurrana’s house. Reportedly, Ayushmann and Aparshakti’s father and renowned astrologer Pandit P Khurana is no more. Yes! You heard that right. The father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti passed away after battling heart problems. The family has not released an official statement yet hence the exact cause of death remains unknown. The demise of this beloved figure has left the Khurrana family and their fans in a state of deep sorrow.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s father no more

According to reports in PTC, Ayushmann Khurrana’s father, Pandit P Khurana was admitted to Fortis Hospital. He was battling heart problems and was undergoing treatment for the same. Until the family releases an official statement, the official cause of his death will not be known. Both the brothers Ayushmann and Aparshakti were close to their father and shared a warm bond which was quite evident in the pictures they posted on social media. For the unversed, Pandit P Khurrana was known for his expertise in the field of astrology and he had even authored several books on the subject. His knowledge garnered him immense respect amongst the astrological community.

Ayushmann Khurrana has often shared old pictures of his parents and expressed his love for them. He has often opened up about the teachings his father gave him. In one of the old posts the actor shared some black-and-white pictures of his late father Pandit P Khurana and wrote, “We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father.”

