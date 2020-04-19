Ayushmann Khurrana's 'lockdown song' is the perfect song for you and your partner; Watch

From playing the piano to strumming the guitar, Ayushmann Khurrana is making sure to use his time productively. Check out his latest video below.

Ayushmann Khurrana is spending time in learning and making new music amid this lockdown. From playing the piano to strumming the guitar, the actor is making sure to use his time productively. Over the weekend, Ayushmann shared a short video of himself singing a song to the tunes of a guitar. Calling it the perfect lockdown song, Ayushmann's song is a treat for all music lovers and for couples and families holed up together amid this lockdown.

In the video, Ayushmann starts off by saying, "Hi, this is the last song of the season and agar aap lockdown mai akele hai.. it's a perfect lockdown song. And if you are with your banda, bandi or family.. then you say this to them," before he starts singing. For the unversed, the song is from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan originally sung by Ayushmann himself and is titled 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho'.

Check out Ayushmann's latest post below:

Just recently, Ayushmann set the Internet buzzing with his bearded look which netizens compared to Money Heist's central character The Professor. The actor also went a step further and shared a video of himself working out shirtless as the series' theme song 'Bella Ciao' played in the background. Sharing the video, Ayushmann captioned the videos, "Caveman sessions."

Check out the video below:

For the uninitiated, Money Heist titled as La Casa De Papel is a Spanish series. Actor Alvaro Morte has portrayed the role of The Professor in the series. Just a few days back, season 4 of Money Heist released on Netflix creating a stir on social media.

