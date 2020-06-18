Ayushmann Khurrana's quote Karan Johar 'works only with stars' goes viral after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Ayushman Khurrana's excerpt from his book 'Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood' about Karan Johar's Dharma Production refusing to work with him in his struggling days goes viral on the internet after fans trend #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has led to a debate on nepotism in the Bollywood industry. The 34-year-old actor committed suicide on Sunday, June 14. According to Mumbai Police, he was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. Sources also reveal that the M.S. Dhoni actor was battling depression. Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have also been calling out names in Bollywood for allegedly sabotaging the actor's filmy career which led him to suicide. In his book, Ayushmann Khurrana had also written about his struggle when he first entered B-Town. And as fans trend #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, Ayushmann Khurrana's old quote has resurfaced on the internet.

Ayushmann Khurrana too came from a non filmy background just like Sushant Singh Rajput. He was initially a radio jockey before he explored his career in acting. A picture of a page that is claimed to be written by Ayushmann Khurrana in his book 'Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood' has gone viral on the internet as it talks about 's Dharma Production working only with stars. In his book, Ayushmann Khurrana recalls an incident where he requested Karan Johar to give him a chance in films. The excerpt narrates how he was denied as he wasn't a star.

"I was extremely excited and thought to myself, ‘Ab toh life set hai. Ab mujhe koi rok nahi sakta! Ab toh introducing Ayushmann Khurrana hai by Dharma Productions!’ The next day I dialed the number Haran had given me. They said Karan wasn’t in office. The day after that I called again. They said he was busy. And finally, my bubble burst when, the subsequent day, they told me bluntly ‘We only work with stars, and can’t work with you," Ayushmann Khurrana wrote in his book.

Many stars have lost their social media followers after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise as fans debate over nepotism. Actors like have gained more followers on social media after speaking up for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai Police to summon all those in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput in the last 10 days

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×