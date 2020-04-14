Ayushmann Khurrana's rendition of Bella Ciao is impressive; hopes to play Professor's role from Money Heist

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his piano to create his rendition of Bella Ciao from the highly popular show Money Heist. Check it out.

The Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his piano to create his rendition of Bella Ciao from the highly popular show Money Heist or La casa de Papel. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor's rendition of Bella Ciao is impressive and has left the fans asking for more. The actor also says in his Facebook post that he wants to essay the role of the Professor from Money Heist. Ayushmann Khurrana is urging all the directors to listen to him and to cast him as the Professor from La casa de Papel if it gets an Indian version. The much-loved show, La casa de Papel features, Alvaro Morte as the lead, and he essays the Professor's role.

The show which is also known as Money Heist stars actors like Ursula Corbero, Itziar Ituno, Esther Acebo, Miguel Herran, Alba Flores, Pedro Alonso, Jaime Lorente, Darko Peric, and Luka Peros. Now, seeing the rendition of Bella Ciao by Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor on his piano is getting the fans very excited, as the actor shares his wish to star as the Professor. The fans would love to see the Badhaai Ho actor as the lead in the Indian version of the show.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's Facebook post:

The actor has featured in some very interesting films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Vicky Donor, Article 15, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Dream Girl. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in the upcoming film, titled Gulabo Sitabo alongside Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to seeing Ayushmann on the big screen.

Credits :facebook

