Ayushmann Khurrana's ripped muscles grab all the attention as he perfectly nails a handstand; See PHOTO

Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to share a photo as he worked out in the outdoors. The AndhaDhun actor left fans gawking as he nailed a handstand like a pro.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently spending time shooting in his hometown for his next film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor. While the film is primarily a progressive love story, it required Ayushmann to have a particular kind of physical built and for it, the AndhaDhun star put in the extra hard work too. Now, his physical transformation is complete and we often get to see glimpses of his ripped muscles in photos. Amid this, recently, Ayushmann dropped a sneak peek of his toned body on social media and left fans gawking.

Taking to his Instagram handle, while working out, Ayushmann shared a photo in which he could be seen nailing a handstand like a pro. In the photo, Ayushmann is seen clad in a sleeveless grey tee with blue track pants. The handsome star could be seen flaunting his toned his biceps as he nailed the handstand perfectly. Not just this, while heading out for a run recently, Ayushmann also shared another photo on Instagram where one could see his new hairstyle too.

With such glimpses of his new look for the upcoming film, fans surely cannot wait to see how he manages to pull it off on the big screen too.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's photos:

Meanwhile, recently, Ayushmann celebrated Diwali with family in Chandigarh. The entire Khurrana clan got decked up in matching creamy hues and maintained 6 feet social distancing while posing for photos as well. On the work front, in Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann will be seen playing a cross-functional athlete. Vaani will be seen as the leading lady. The film is being shot in Chandigarh and it is expected to release next year.

