Ayushmann Khurrana's THIS shirtless pic will be 'coffee' hot for you to handle; See

Who doesn’t love a good old pic of the handsome Ayushmann Khurrana? And if the pap is a shirtless one, well it is our lucky day! Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the best actors in the industry right now who always strives to take up scripts that convey a message to society. His latest movie, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was loved by many for the immensely important dialogue it attempted to initiate: the acceptance of the transgender community. While he has many beautiful qualities that make him such an amazing personality, his gorgeous face and body surely are a plus too. Recently, the actor uploaded a shirtless photo on his Instagram and his Insta fam couldn’t stop gushing about how dapper he looked.

In the pic that Ayushmann Khurrana uploaded on his Instagram, he stole every girl’s heart with his intense look and perfect, chiselled body. The ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ actor went for the hot nerd look by wearing a pair of spectacles. He also held his cup of morning coffee in his hands. Playing with the words and adding a bit of a pun, the actor captioned the pic, ‘Mere liye tum coffee ho!’ Aww Ayushmann, and you are ‘coffee’ for us! A man who is hot AND witty - an absolute rarity!

Check Ayushmann's post here:

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Ayushmann will be next seen in his upcoming project ‘Doctor G’ where he is cast opposite Rakul Preet. The actor is quite busy as he has multiple other projects such as ‘Anek’ and ‘Action Hero’ in the kitty too.

