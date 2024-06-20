Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui re-releasing to celebrate Pride Month

It is always a good time for Bollywood buffs to re-witness the release of some of the old films in the theatres. Well, the past few months have seen re-releases of some of the cult films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Lakshya etc.

As we enter Pride Month, the celebration in the theatre continues with the re-release of Aayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui from June 21.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to re-release in theatre

Talking about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the film stars Aayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in pivotal roles. This film portrays the love story of two men who are deeply in love. These two fight for their love and navigate the challenges of gaining familial acceptance. Their journey unfolds with poignant realism, reflecting the complexities faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals in their quest for love and understanding.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Aayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. This film portrays the unique love story of Manu, a bodybuilder from Chandigarh, who unexpectedly falls for Maanvi, a transgender. Their love story brims with humor and heart, yet is tested when the truth surfaces, challenging societal norms and personal convictions.