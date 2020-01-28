Ayushmann Khurrana's son Virajveer's reply on being asked about homosexuality by Tahira Kashyap wins internet

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap shared a conversation that she had with her son Virajveer Khurrana on homosexuality.

Ayushmann Khurrana is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film, themed on homosexuality, is a second installment in the series which the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan started. Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a homosexual character for the very first time in the film. The trailer which was released a few days back has received a great response from the audience. From the Vicky Donor star’s nose piercing to his much talked about lip lock with co-star Jitendra Kumar, viewers are just loving it.

Recently, Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap shared a conversation that she had with her son Virajveer Khurrana. She tweeted, "With the upcoming film the dad is doing, I wanted to be forthcoming with my 8 year old son. I asked him if he knows what homosexuality means or being gay means. He knew it. I asked him if he was ok with it. He replied...what’s there not be ok about. (Teary eyed and proud)." The answer by an 8-year-old has really made everyone proud of Virajveer.

Check out Tahira Kashyap's tweet here:

With the upcoming film the dad is doing, I wanted to be forthcoming with my 8 year old son. I asked him if he knows what homosexuality means or being gay means. He knew it. I asked him if he was ok with it. He replied...what’s there not be ok about. (Teary eyed and proud) — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) January 27, 2020

In a recent interview with IANS, Tahira had said, "I feel the idea is to celebrate love, and the day we stop thinking and about whether it's a love story between a boy and a boy, or between a girl and a girl, we will have developed as a nation. It is important to be in love irrespective of gender and I am happy that he did this film."

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated for February 21, 2020. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar playing the homosexual pair, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo and Manurishi Chaddha while Bhumi Pednekar makes a guest appearance.

Credits :Twitter

