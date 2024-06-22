Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap says men should be made to feel guilty for choosing work over kids; DEETS

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, is making her directorial debut with the feature film, Sharmajee Ki Beti. The upcoming movie will be released on June 28.

Ahead of her film release, Tahira recently spoke about how women often feel guilty about choosing work over their family.

Tahira Kashyap talks about women on guilt trips

In a new interview with Indian Express, Tahira Kashyap highlighted how women often face societal pressure to choose between work and family responsibilities.

Tahira shared that, unlike men, women feel "guilty" for prioritizing their careers.

"I was having this conversation the other day that how we ask a woman about how they manage everything when they have children," the filmmaker said.

Tahira also pointed out that men in general are not asked questions about balancing their careers and families.

She cited an example of her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, saying that he should be asked about how the actor manages three film shoots while having two kids at home.

"They should be given guilt about all of this and not just women," the director added.

Tahira recalls how she once chose work over her son

Tahira Kashyap elaborated on her point, saying that women are "wired" to feel guilty for choosing work over their children.

Advertisement

Tahira recalled how she skipped her son's first theatrical performance due to her work.

"I remember missing my son’s first performance in a musical theatrical because of a conference. Thankfully, there were three shows, so I managed to attend one," the Sharmajee Ki Beti director said.

Tahira added that she still felt "guilty" about not being able to attend the first show.

Men do not feel guilty, says Tahira Kashyap

The 41-year-old filmmaker further said that men should be asked such questions about their priorities.

"Because apparently, they do not feel guilty. We should keep asking them until they do, because women are already burdened with guilt," she concluded.

Sharmajee Ki Beti stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. The story of the film revolves around the journey of three middle-class women from diverse backgrounds. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

On the work front, Tahira Kashyap is a director, writer, and producer. Tahira made her debut with a short film, titled Toffee in 2017. She also directed another short movie called Pinni in 2020, which starred Neena Gupta in a lead role. Pinni was part of an anthology series, Zindagi Inshort.

Advertisement

Tahira Kashyap is married to Ayushmann Khurrana. They were childhood friends. The couple got married in 2008.

Tahira and Ayushmann have two kids, a son, Virajveer, and a daughter, Varushka. The couple was blessed with baby boy. Virajveer in 2012. Varushka was born in 2014.

In 2018, Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was declared cancer free after two years.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2, the sequel to Dream Girl, a film released in 2019. Ayushmann is best known for films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Andhadhun and Bala.

His other notable works include Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, An Action Hero, and Gulabo Sitabo.

Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's directorial venture, Vicky Donor, in 2012. The actor was paired opposite Yami Gautam in the film.

ALSO READ: Did you know Ayushmann Khurrana broke up with Tahira Kashyap after winning Roadies? Reason will shock you