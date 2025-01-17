Azaad Screening: Kajol warmly hugs her on-screen son Jibraan Khan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham at Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan’s film premiere
At the special star-studded screening of Azaad, Jibraan Khan united with his on-screen mother, Kajol. The celebs exchanged warm hugs at the event. Check it out.
Those who have watched the iconic family drama film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham would remember the cute son of Rahul and Anjali, named Krish Raichand. For the unknown, it was played by Jibraan Khan, who has grown to become a popular face in the industry. Recently, at the screening of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s Azaad, he reunited with his on-screen mother, actress Kajol. Check it out.
On January 16, 2025, the makers of the period drama film Azaad hosted a special screening in Mumbai. As soon as Khan saw Kajol at the event, he ditched posing on the red carpet and ran to meet the veteran Bollywood actress. She was also delighted to see him, and both the celebs then exchanged warm hugs, making us reminded of their mother-son bond in K3G.
For the unknown, Azaad is helmed by director Abhishek Kapoor. The period drama marks the debut of Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, and Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan. While the youngsters lead the show, they are joined by Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Piyush Mishra, Jiya Amin, Mohit Malik, and many more. The film will hit theatres on January 17, 2025.
While Kajol and Jibraan’s moment at the premiere stole the show, celebs like Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon, Boney Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Diana Penty, Dino Morea, Neelam Kothari and others also made stylish entries at the event.
