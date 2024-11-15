B Praak breaks silence on his ‘dark time’ after newborn son’s demise; opens up about wife’s condition: ‘Itna negative ho gaye’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

B Praak is best known for singing popular songs like Mann Bharrya, Teri Mitti, Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge, and more. He has preferred to keep his personal life away from the limelight, but a tragedy struck his family when the singer and his wife, Meera Bachan's lost their second child, Fazza, at the time of his birth. Although they shared the news on social media and often made posts in his memory, the Indian singer recently discussed in detail the incident and mentioned it was the darkest phase in his life.

Losing your childhood is the worst kind of pain for parents, and B Praak discussed experiencing the same in his interview with Shubhankar Mishra. The national award-winning singer opened up about facing the intensely negative period of his life for the first time. He admitted the incident felt like a burden unlike any he'd ever known, making him doubt everything in life.

He reflected on his feelings and said, "Agar life mein na Zindagi mein koi bhari laga hai na, kisko uthana toh vo apne bete ki. Usse bhari cheej mai ne life mein uthayi hi nai. Ki itna bhaar itne se bache ka.” (If I ever felt carrying like a heavy burden in life, it was my son; I never carried anything heavier than it. It was a huge weight for a small child.)

Further, the singer-composer shared how his family dealt with the loss and recalled telling his mom why he was doing it because he had never carried such a heavy burden in life. After burying his newborn son after his demise, B Praak came to his wife, Meera, in the hospital, who was already shattered by the incident.

He mentioned despite the loss, she wanted to see their son one last time but couldn't see his glimpse, which further affected her.

He shared, "That was the bad time. We lost everything in life. Itne negative hogaye. Aaj tk vo mere se is baat se naraj hai." (We became so negative, she (Meera) is still angry with me till date."

B Praak revealed the tragedy happened in 2022 but still impacts their life as his wife is still angry with him because she couldn't get to see a glimpse of her second child.

B Praak tied the knot with Meera Bachan in 2019 in Chandigarh. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Adabb, in 2020 and Fazza in 2022, who died at the time of his birth.

