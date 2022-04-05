B Praak cradles wife Meera Bachan's baby bump as they announce second pregnancy; PIC

Congratulations are in order for singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan as the couple recently announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The singer revealed that he and his wife are expecting their second child. On the occasion of their third anniversary, B Praak made the official announcement on his social media handle along with an adorable picture which has left his fans in awe!

The popular singer shared the photo and penned a heartfelt note that read as, "Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime#summer2022." In the picture, B Praak is seen cradling his wife's baby bump as the two posed in front of a picturesque tropical view in Dubai. He is also seen kissing her forehead as she flaunted the baby bump.

Check out B Praak's post:

Soon after, the singer's industry friends and followers dropped immense love in the comments section. Singers like Lisa Mishra, Asees Kaur, and others poured love on B Praak and his wife.

Earlier, the singer also shared a bunch of mushy photos with his wife on the occasion of their wedding anniversary and wrote, “Happy Anniversary To Us You Are My Fav Person On This Earth Best Friend and Everything Biwi I Love You More Than Love." To which, Meera replied to the post and commented, “I love you beyond everything. Thank you for giving me and adabb the best of everything. I love you, we love you… my life and soul."

The singer is also a father of a toddler, whom he welcomed in 2020. B Praak and his wife Meera got married in Chandigarh in 2019.

Recently, the singer made headlines for his new song Ishq Nahi Karte starring Emraan Hashmi and Sahher Bambba. The song was well received by the audience. Meanwhile, B Praak has also delivered super hit tracks like Saare Bolo Bewafa, Ranjha, Teri Mitti, Maana Dil, Sufna, Filhall, and many others.

ALSO READ: Ishq Nahi Karte Song: B Praak’s new track ft Emraan Hashmi & Sahher Bambba will soothe your broken heart