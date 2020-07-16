  1. Home
  2. entertainment

B Praak feels elated on becoming a father

Punjabi singer B Praak and wife Meera have been blessed with a baby boy. The singer took to Instagram and announced the news on Thursday.
1810 reads Mumbai
B Praak feels elated on becoming a fatherB Praak feels elated on becoming a father
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Ohhh my God ... my hands are shivering while typing this. Blessed with baby boy. Thank you my wife, my queen for this. I love you so much. I have seen you all these nine months. You have gone through sleepless nights...no one can do that except mother," B Praak expressed his happiness.

Along with it , he shared a glimpse of his son, though he didn't reveal the newborn's face.

 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ohhh My God My Hands Are Shivering While Typing This Ufff Blessed With A Baby Boy Guyz Thankuu @meera_bachan My Wife My Queen For This My Love I Love Uh Soo Much I have seen uh all this 9months Yaar Meeru Jo Tumne Saha Hai Those Pains Sleepless nights no one no one can do that only A Mother Jitna thanks karun utna kamm hai bhot choti cheez hai Thanks Tere liye Meri Jaan Love U so much Ohhh main sachi kabhi nai bhool sakta yeh saare 9Months So blessed to have u my love so blessed to have that Brave wife my Queen And I’m sorry if i ever Made angry or anythingI Can’t stop my tearsThinking about all tht time.....Us din se leke jisdin you gave me this Best News I don’t what I’m writing but u knw What I’m trying to say Meeru Love u Soo Much And Ek Promise Jisdin Shaadi Ki Thi Usdin Kiya Tha Ajj Ek Aur karaha Hun That I Will Give You And Our Baby The Best Life U Ever Imagined My Queen Will Always Be With You In Everything Even In Changing Diapers Cleaning PottySusuI Love U Soo Much Bebu Soo Much Kaise Thanks Karun Bus Yeh Bataa De Mujhe And Thankuu So Much All Naanka Daadka Chaachaa’s Chachi’s Massi’s Mausa’s Bua and fufu Badi Mummy Bade Papa And Now Thanks To Us My Baby And My Queen #IGOTUS

A post shared by B PRAAK(HIS HIGHNESS) (@bpraak) on

A lot of congratulatory wishes have been pouring for the couple on social media.

Actress Gauahar Khan commented: "Huge congratulations. God bless your family."

Singer Nupur Sanon wrote: "Congratulations paaji. Bless this cutie."

Back in the studio, B Praak is all set to come up with a sequel of the love song, "Filhall". The music video of the original number which featured Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement