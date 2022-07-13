B Praak remembers his deceased ‘angel son’ Fazza with a heartfelt note: You will forever be missed

B Praak, the singer who has touched millions of hearts with his soulful voice and music, made the headlines for the most unfortunate news recently after he lost his newborn son. To note, B Praak’s wife Meera was pregnant with their second child and the couple lost the baby at the time of birth in June 2022. It was indeed a heartbreaking moment for B Praak and Meera. And now, after a month of losing the baby, the renowned singer has penned a heartfelt note remembering his deceased son.

Taking to his Instagram handle, B Praak shared a pic of an angel. In the caption, he revealed his son’s name as Fazza and said that the baby will forever be missed. B Praak wrote, “I never got to hear your cry. I never saw your beautiful eyes. I never touched your soft skin. I never saw your innocent smile. I never saw your feet kick. But you are my angel son and you will forever be missed until we meet again……. Mera Beta Fazza”.

Take a look at B Praak’s post for his son:

Earlier, B Praak’s wife had also penned an emotional note remembering the lost child. She wrote, “U will always be my heart and soul, my little heartbeat, my blood and flesh, my child, my reason of being and living. You gave me second life and left so much behind. The sign of purity, the sign of u being around us, the sign of you telling me every day that mama u are the strongest and I am in you forever”. To note, B Praak and Meera, who have been married for three years also has a son named Adabb together.

