B Praak's newborn baby passes away at the time of birth; Emotional singer says 'We're all devastated'

On Wednesday, singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan announced the tragic death of his newborn child. In a new post, sharing the unfortunate news on his social media, the singer issued an official statement that read: "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support."

The Ranjha singer also requested privacy and further added: "We are devastated at this loss and we request you all kindly give us our privacy at this time. Yours Meera & Bpraak." Soon after, condolences poured after B Praak announced the loss of his child. Neeti Mohan commented: "Prayers for you guys." Gauahar Khan wrote: "Oh god. May god give ur wife n you strength! prayers for the baby who is now an angel." Singer Lisa Mishra also added: "Oh god. I am so deeply sorry for your loss, brother. Keeping you both in my prayers and wishing good health for Meera. I cannot imagine how you both must be feeling right now." Apart from that, B Praak's singer's industry friends Ammy Virk, Manj Musik, and others also commented on his post.

Check out B Praak's statement:

In April, this year, the couple shared that he and his wife are expecting their second child together. He posted a photo and penned a heartfelt note that read, "Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime#summer2022." The singer is a father of a toddler, whom he welcomed in 2020. B Praak and his wife Meera got married in Chandigarh in 2019.

