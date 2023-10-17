B-town divas Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji, Rekha unite at Hema Malini’s 75th birthday; Jackie Shroff escorts them

Several B-town celebs have gathered today in Mumbai to celebrate veteran actress Hema Malini’s 75th birthday in Mumbai. From Esha Deol to Salman Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Jackie Shroff, several Bollywood biggies were present to wish the actress on her big day. Among the many videos that have been going viral online, one video showed Bollywood beauties like Rekha, Madhuri, and Rani Mukerji, among others posing together for the cameras. Jaggu Dada was also seen escorting them inside the event.

Jackie Shroff escorts Bollywood divas to Hema Malini’s 75th birthday bash

The day calls for a celebration as the Dream Girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini turned a year older. The veteran actress celebrates her 75th birthday. Hence, in honor of the senior actor, a birthday party was hosted which saw several celebs from the Indian film industry walking the red carpet. In a video, actress Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji, and Rekha were seen walking towards the photo area. While Rani held the hand of Rekha, Jackie Shroff, like a gentleman, was seen escorting them carefully. As the 90’s beauties posed together with Jaggu Dada, they were joined by Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Sriram Nene.

Madhuri looked glamourous in the dual-toned shimmery purple saree while Rani wore a blue-colored shaded saree that reminded us of her character Maya Talwar in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The ever-so-gorgeous Rekha wore an ivory saree which she paired with a potli. In her classic style, she tied her hair in a bun and wore red lips for the event.

Take a look:

Further on in the same video, we see Esha Deol, Rani, and Rekha Ji, walking towards the photo area again. Jackie Shroff is seen warning the senior actress about the step that might hurt her. Shilpa Shetty and her sister, Shamita Shetty joined the clan in a group photo. The Sukhee actress decided to go desi for the event and wore a mustard-yellow-hued saree. Her little sister Shamita wore a cutout dress in the same color. Jackie Shroff chose an all-black look for the event and sported black shades while clicking pictures with the B-town beauties.