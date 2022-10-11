B-Town’s heartthrobs Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani get papped TOGETHER at Ashvini Yardi’s birthday bash

On Friday, as they both deboarded the car, Sidharth was seen wearing comfortable light black pants with a denim jacket. Kiara, on the other hand, leaves no moment to make a fashion statement. Sporting a white-coloured bra with golden-coloured lowers, she looked absolutely stunning.

Clearly, we can’t take our eyes off from Bollywood’s cutest couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra . On Monday evening, both the Bollywood actors arrived together in style at producer Ashvini Yardi ’s birthday bash. Though they both have never publicly accepted their relationship, they have often been spotted hanging out together by the paparazzi. It is clearly evident that romance is brewing between the two as they can’t take eyes off each other and so can’t we.

The romance between the two sparked while they were working on the film Shershaah which was a massive hit at the box office back in 2021. Since then, they have been spotted on numerous occasions together. While several fans dream of them getting married one day, here is what we know so far.

In August this year, both Kiara and Sidharth made an appearance on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan. Though they both appeared in different episodes of the chat show, one cannot ignore the love between the two.

Kiara Advani’s relationship status

When host and popular filmmaker Karan Johar asked Kiara about her equation with Sidharth, she replied by saying that “I and Sidharth first met after the wrap-up party of the 2018 film Lust Stories, in which I featured in the segment directed by you (Karan Johar), who had also launched Sidharth in Bollywood with Student Of The Year.“

Diving deeper, Karan went ahead and asked about Kiara’s relationship status with Sidharth, to which she replied, “I am neither accepting nor denying my relationship with Sidharth” and started blushing. Seeing this, actor Shahid Kapoor who was present on the Koffee couch alongside Kiara Advani said, “Be ready for a big announcement anytime soon.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Work Front

On the work front, both Kiara and Sidharth have a couple of projects lined up. Advani will next be seen in a romantic comedy titled Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Later, Advani will be seen on screen with actor Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in the film Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be seen in the film Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn. Also, he is currently working for Dharma Productions' Yodha.

Clearly, the lovebirds have a bunch of films to look forward to in their professional career.

