Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan gifts wife Shaira Khan a SWANKY new car on their 25th wedding anniversary

Ace choreographer and director Ahmed Khan celebrated his 25 th wedding anniversary with his wife Shaira Khan a few days ago. The couple took to their Instagram account to post some adorable pictures together as they celebrated 25 years of togetherness. Ahmed Khan, who has directed films such as Baaghi 2 , Heropanti 2, marked the special milestone by gifting his wife a swanky new car! Ahmed Khan left his wife surprised after he bought her a luxury car, a Mercedes AMG G63, which happens to be Shaira’s favourite car!

Speaking about Ahmed Khan’s gift for her on their 25th wedding anniversary, Shaira said that she loves cars, and that he made the occasion extra special by giving her the best surprise. “This was our 25th anniversary, and my husband surprised me with my favourite car, a Mercedes AMG G63. He always gets me the best surprises. He has gifted me all my favourite cars in the past, whether it’s my birthday or previous anniversaries. But this was our 25th anniversary, so he made it extra special. He is very loving, sweet, and I was shocked. The reaction I had was 'I couldn't believe it!’. My husband is the best. I love him, and he is the world to me,” said Shaira.

On their wedding anniversary, Shaira and Ahmed posted a few pictures in which they are seen posing together. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, “Celebrating 25 yrs in love Like I always say there is no Shaira without Ahmed.” Raveena Tandon, Sanjana Sanghi, and other celebs wished them a happy anniversary.

About Ahmed and Shaira Khan

Ahmed and his wife Shaira run a production house named Paperdoll Entertainment under which they have produced films such as Paathshaala and Rashtra Kavach Om. They are proud parents to two sons Azaan Khan and Subhaan Khan.