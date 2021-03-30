Baaghi 2 turns 3: Dialogues from Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani starrer that is a high dose of entertainment

As Ahmed Khan’s Khan 2018 action thriller Baaghi 2 completes two years of its release today, we bring you some of the best entertaining dialogues from the movie.

Actor Tiger Shroff is regarded as one of the best action heroes that we have in Bollywood. To note, the Baaghi franchise has paved a great way in establishing him as the action hero. After the huge success of Sabbir Khan’s Baaghi that was released in 2016, the makers came up with the second installment in the Baaghi film series. Based on the Telugu film Kshanam, Baaghi 2 featured Tiger Shroff and in the lead roles. The film managed to win the hearts of the audience and was a commercial success.

The second installment saw Prateik Babbar and Manoj Bajpayee in the role of antagonists. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie followed the life of Ranveer "Ronnie" Pratap Singh, an Indian army officer (Tiger Shroff) who sets out to find and rescue his ex-girlfriend's three-year-old daughter from the clutches of her kidnappers in Goa. It was followed by another sequel Baaghi 3 which starred Tiger Shroff, , and Riteish Deshmukh, and was released on 6 March 2020.

Coming back to Baaghi 2, apart from Tiger and Disha’s crackling chemistry and high octane action sequences, Baaghi 2 is also loved for its entertaining dialogues that certainly were one of the film’s main USP. Today, as this action thriller completes three years of its release, we have compiled some of the best dialogues from the film that is all about entertainment. Take a look.

Jo Yeh Tera Torture Hai… Woh Mera Warm-Up Hai…

Kaide Me Rahoge To Faidey Me Rahoge

Problem Solve Karne Aya Hoon Badhane Nahi

Barabari Ka Mauka De… Tujhe Fauj Ke Takat Dikhata Hoon

Paisa Kam Ho Toh Pet Nahi Bharta… Aur Zyada Ho Toh Saala Dil Nahi Bharta…

Har Jung Sirf Takat Se Nehi… Dimag Se Jeeti Jaati Hai

Itna Todunga Na Ki Akad Nazakat Mein Badal Jayegi…

Jese Udtey Punjab Ko Zameen Main Laya Hai Wese Dubtey Huye Goa Ko Bhi Kinare Pe Pahancha Dunga…

Cigarette Smoking Is Injuries To Health… Siwaye Mere…

Jab jung dil aur dimaag ki ho na ... toh hamesha dil ki sunte hai ... kyun ki dimaag kya hota dahi ... aur dil kya hota sahi

Hyderabadi sirf biryani ke liye nahi jaane jaate ... qurbani ke liye bhi jaane jaate hai

Apna dimaag, ghar ki ghanti aur phone on rakhna hamesha ... nahi toh hamesha ke liye off kar doonga tere ko

One man army k baare me kabhi suna hai? woh akela hi fauj k barabar hai.

