Baaghi 3 actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani pose for a picture with their fans at gym; Check it out

Disha Patani looks pretty in a white top and black track pants whereas Tiger Shroff looks stunning in an all-black look while posing with their fans at the gym.

We all know that is a fitness enthusiast. Be it any day the actress never misses her workout. Be it a weekday or weekend, we always pap Disha outside the gym. From hitting the gym to practising gymnastics, the Radhe actress is often seen sweating it out at the gym. She often posts videos of her workout on her social media account. The actress is an inspiration to many and motivates her fans to workout in style. For her workout does not mean only sweating it out in the gym with the dumbles, she also does kickboxing, backflips, front flips and etc to strengthen her core.

Disha's rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff also loves to workout. The actor never shies away from flaunting his chiselled body on his social media accounts. Today, we came across a picture in which we can see Disha and Tiger are posing with their fans in a gym. While Tiger looks stunning in an all-black look, Disha looks pretty in a white top and black track pants. The actress has tied up a hoodie around her waist and has paired her look with a white cap.

Disha and Tiger are all smiles while posing at the gym. Though they look tired after their workout, they are always happy to click pictures with their fans.

Check out Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's picture here:

On the work front, Tiger is all geared up for Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 also starring , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The movie is all set to hit theaters on 6th March 2020. Disha will be seen showing off her dance moves in a special song Do You Love Me in the film. Meanwhile, Disha is also busy prepping up for her upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudheva, the movie also stars , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is all set to hit the theaters on Eid 2020.

