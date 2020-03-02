Baaghi 3 actress Shraddha Kapoor to get a SPECIAL birthday surprise from father Shakti Kapoor; Deets Inside

As Shraddha Kapoor is turning a year older on March 3, her daddy Shakti Kapoor is planning a special surprise on her birthday.

has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days on both personal and professional front. After winning hearts with her dance drama Street Dancer 3D, the diva is looking forward to the release of Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. On the other hand, Shraddha will be turning a year older tomorrow. And while the Half Girlfriend actress is busy in the promotions of her upcoming action drama, it is reported that her father Shakti Kapoor is planning a special surprise for the birthday girl.

In his recent conversation with ETimes, Shakti revealed that although Shraddha has everything with her, he is still planning to make her birthday special with a memorable gift. The veteran actor is planning to take the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress on a holiday and will celebrate her birthday there. "I don't know what to gift her, she already has everything but I might take her for a holiday somewhere. We are planning something. Let’s see what happens. We will celebrate her birthday out somewhere to make it special,” Shakti was quoted saying.

As of now, Shraddha is pinning hopes on the Baaghi 3 which happens to be the third installment of the Baaghi franchise. Interestingly, the movie will mark Shraddha’s return to the franchise after four years and will be her second collaboration with Tiger after their 2016 release Baaghi. Apart from Tiger and Shraddha, Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande and is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

