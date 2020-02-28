Baaghi 3 actress Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS her idea of an perfect romantic date and love for street food

During the promotions of Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor revealed about her idea of an ideal romantic date as well as her favourite chaats and street foods.

, who was last seen in Street Dancer 3D with , Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi is all geared up for the release of her upcoming action-drama Baaghi 3. For the uninitiated, Shraddha was also the lead actress in Baaghi opposite Tiger Shroff but Tiger's rumoured girlfriend was the lead actress opposite Tiger in Baaghi 2, however, Tiger and Shraddha's jodi has returned in Baaghi 3. Tiger and Shraddha both are currently busy promoting their movie in full swing.

Recently, during the promotions, we came across a video, where Shraddha is revealing about her romantic date as well as her love for chaats. Speaking about an ideal romantic date, the actress said that it would be watching a movie cuddled up in the coziest blanket while eating the best food. Speaking about her love for chaats, the Baaghi 3 actress said that she had two sev puris yesterday and she has a plate of sev puri atleast once or twice a week.

She further said that her favourite chaat is sev puri, pani puri, bhel puri, ragda pattice and dabeli, vada pav is her favourite street food. Well, Shraddha has time and again proved her love for food and this video also proves the same.

Talking about Baaghi 3, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff and Ankita Lokhande. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Principal photography of the film began on 12 September 2019 in Mumbai. It will hit the screens on March 6, 2020. Disha Patani features in a special song Do You Love Me in the movie.

