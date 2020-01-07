Baaghi 3: After Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor heads to the pink city Jaipur for the last shooting schedule

Tiger Shroff was snapped over the weekend while shooting for Baaghi 3’s last schedule in Jaipur. Now, as per a report, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to join the action star for Baaghi 3’s final schedule.

Over the past few months, Tiger Shroff and have spent their time in the cold temperatures of Serbia as they had kicked off the shooting of Baaghi 3. Often while shooting for the next part of the action franchise, Tiger and Shraddha had shared photos from Serbia which were nothing short of visual treats for their fans. A few days back, they had concluded the Serbia shooting schedule to head for a New Year’s vacay with their loved ones. However, the past weekend, Tiger headed to Jaipur to kick off the last schedule of Baaghi 3.

Now, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shraddha is all set to join Tiger in shooting for her portions today. Last night, Shraddha was also papped leaving Mumbai. As per the report, Shraddha and Tiger will be shooting for the last schedule of Baaghi 3 in the Pink City for a total of 8 days from which Shraddha will be there for 3 days. As per the report, a peppy dance song will also be shot between Shraddha and Tiger on this schedule. Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande will also be a part of the final schedule in Jaipur.

As per a source of the daily, on one of the days, shoot was delayed. The source informed Mumbai Mirror, “One day, the shoot had to be delayed by two hours as a large crowd had gathered around the location to see Tiger. In the next few days, he will be shooting for a high-octane action sequence in the desert. He has already shot for other major action sequences in Serbia, including at places like Pancevo, Pozarevac and Kovin. Tiger and Shraddha will also be shooting for a peppy dance number during this schedule. She will be there for three days.”

Meanwhile, in Baaghi 3, Tiger will be back as the rebellious guy. Recently, Tiger also shot with for a special song for Baaghi 3. It will star Ankita Lokhande as Shraddha’s sister. Shraddha will be seen playing the role of an air hostess in Baaghi 3. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and fans of Tiger are excited to see him back in his rebellious avatar. Baaghi 3 is expected to release in March 2020.

