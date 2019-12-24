Baaghi 3: Disha Patani is all dolled up in THIS VIDEO as she joins Tiger Shroff to shoot for the film

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat and next, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

is a ball of happiness and whenever she posts candid selfies, vacay photos or workout videos on social media, she instantly brightens up our day. Post wrapping up the 40 day Serbia schedule of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff and are back to the bay, and ever since then, there have been reports of Disha Patani’s special appearance in the film. And finally, all of Disha’s fans can rejoice because today, the actress gave a sneak peek and proof of the fact that she is actually part of Baaghi 3.



Thanks to social media, fans were treated to a video from the vanity van of Disha wherein she is all dolled up and in the video, she says, ‘All set for Baaghi 3’. The producer of the film shared the video on social media and alongside the tweet, it read, “Time for a small sneak-peak from the sets of #Baaghi3 Looks like the Baaghi fever just got higher! @DishPatani…” Well, we can’t wait to see Tiger Shroff and Disha share screen space yet again, for the two were seen in the second installment of Baaghi titled Baaghi 3.

Post the wrap up of the Serbia schedule of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff took to social media to pen a note and inform his fans that he is happy that he came out in one piece after shooting for 40 days for Baaghi 3 and Disha expressed a sense of happiness as she said that she is also happy that Tiger returned in one piece because as per reports, the makers of Baaghi 3 filmed some high octane action scenes in Serbia.

